Cim LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $357.78 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

