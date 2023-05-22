Cim LLC Acquires 217 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5,887.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 264,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,001 shares of company stock worth $10,195,177. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of XPEL opened at $73.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

