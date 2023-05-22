Cim LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

