Cim LLC Cuts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Cim LLC lowered its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

