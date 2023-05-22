Cim LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $91.60 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

