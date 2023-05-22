Cim LLC Has $533,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,337 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $140.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.