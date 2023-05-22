Cim LLC Invests $419,000 in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network Company Profile

PERI opened at $31.37 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

