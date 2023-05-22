Cim LLC Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $7,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 45.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $156.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $191.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,723 shares of company stock worth $464,407. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.