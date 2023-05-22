Cim LLC Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Cim LLC bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 35.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

eXp World stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.26 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also

