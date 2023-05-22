Cim LLC Sells 511 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $51,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $91.41 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

