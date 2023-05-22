Cim LLC Sells 83 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cim LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $472.99 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.46 and a 200-day moving average of $447.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

