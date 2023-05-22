Cim LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.18. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

