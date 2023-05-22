Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.96 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

