Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million

Cindicator (CND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $317.85 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

