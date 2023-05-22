Citigroup Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.
CSX Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
