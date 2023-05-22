Citigroup Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

