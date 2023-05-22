Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $158.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

