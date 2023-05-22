Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,861. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Articles

