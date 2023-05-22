Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 443,609 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,609 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $193,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NVO stock opened at $170.43 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $385.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

