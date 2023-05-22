Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 6.09% of Surgery Partners worth $152,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,594. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

