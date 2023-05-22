Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 165,347 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $157,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,695,143 shares of company stock valued at $598,266,559. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $24.08 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.