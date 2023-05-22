Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 2,313,417 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313,417 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Baker Hughes worth $161,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.