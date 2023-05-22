Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 69,466 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $176,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.35 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

