Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,382 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $223,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

