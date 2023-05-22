Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,510 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.03% of Syneos Health worth $152,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

