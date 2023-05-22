Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,405 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $285,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,975,000 after buying an additional 113,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BJ opened at $70.13 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

