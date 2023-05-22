Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Airbnb worth $136,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after purchasing an additional 220,036 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

