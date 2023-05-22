Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $168.44 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Thomson Reuters worth $168,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $94.56 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.