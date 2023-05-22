Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $188.99 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,825 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of SAP worth $188,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $137.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

