Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $251.23 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $251,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

