Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 387,430 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $165,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.1% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 341,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

