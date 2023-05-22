Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 142,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $132,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WES opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.