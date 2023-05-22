Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 714,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $148,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

