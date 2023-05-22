Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 210,060 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.03% of Dolby Laboratories worth $204,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE DLB opened at $83.60 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,661 shares of company stock worth $7,806,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

