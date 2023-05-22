Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 431,918 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431,918 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $130,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.