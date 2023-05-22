Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 573,764 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,764 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $206,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.