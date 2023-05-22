Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 64,751 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,889,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,751 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $144,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,455,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after acquiring an additional 679,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after acquiring an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,432,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.27 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.