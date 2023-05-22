Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,252 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Deere & Company worth $338,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.30 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.09.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.