Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 765,301 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 765,301 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Verizon Communications worth $282,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

