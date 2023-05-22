Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

CWAN opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -263.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $82.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,958,524 shares of company stock worth $216,902,860. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

