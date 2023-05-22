Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $66.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.66.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

