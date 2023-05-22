Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.