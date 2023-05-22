Commerce Bank Buys 142 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 101.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after buying an additional 322,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.