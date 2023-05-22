Commerce Bank Buys 2,388 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

