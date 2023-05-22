Commerce Bank Buys 3,645 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,225 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genpact Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:G opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

