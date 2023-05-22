Commerce Bank Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 422,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,035,619 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $126.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

