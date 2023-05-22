Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commerce Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $118.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

