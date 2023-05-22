Commerce Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

