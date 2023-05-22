Commerce Bank Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

