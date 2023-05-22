Commerce Bank Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 81,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,643,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 234,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,641,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.