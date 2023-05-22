Commerce Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.